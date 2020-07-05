‘Defund The Police’ mural defaced outside Milwaukee City Hall

Regional News

MILWAUKEE (WDJT ) — A street mural in Milwaukee calling to defund the police has been defaced just days after it was created.

The message now reads “Defend The Police.”

A protester who took part in its creation says the ruined mural isn’t a good look for the community.

“Some people don’t understand what defund the police means,” said protester Brandon Wilborn. “It means to just like not get rid of the police, but take some of the money they’re getting and putting it into the schools and housing and other places that it’s needed.”

He says he expects to see the mural get fixed back to its original message.

