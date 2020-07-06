Strong storms cause damage in several Massachusetts towns

Regional News

Boston, MA (WBZ) — Strong storms caused damage in several Massachusetts towns Sunday night.

In Duxbury, the fire department tweeted out a photo of a shed that caught fire after being struck by lightning.

A tree fell onto a vehicle and building in Boxboro, brought down by strong winds. Overnight, the police department urged residents to stay inside saying many roads were impassable because of downed trees or power lines.

In Brockton, Carlos Pina was in his home when a large tree came crashing down.

“All of a sudden I just heard a loud boom,” Pina said.

The tree fell across his street and landed on his roof, and some power lines. Amazingly, it caused little damage.

“I feel lucky, I feel lucky,” said Pina.

While lightning and strong winds caused damage, heavy rain did as well. The Sharon Public Library, which was set to reopen Monday after being closed because of coronavirus, flooded overnight. There is no word on when it could reopen.

No injuries have been reported from the Sunday night storms.

