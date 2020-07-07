After a slump, dealerships see record-breaking vehicle sales

Regional News

Luzerne County, PA (WNEP) — Seriously slumped in March and April, car dealerships all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania are now seeing a big business boom.

After being shut down for part of the pandemic, car dealerships are open now and very busy.

“Business is booming right now. We’re not only on pace for a record-setting month for June, but we’re talking about a record-setting month of all time. Business is really robust right now,” said MotorWorld sales director Mark Gillen.

At MotorWorld in Luzerne County, employees are seeing lots of online sales and, despite the health crisis, say lots of people are heading into the dealerships, too.

“Really, what has surprised us is the foot traffic, folks just walking in the door, you know, the availability, the freedom for people to do that has sparked a large amount of people walking through the door.”

Gillen said manufacturer incentives are definitely driving sales up right now.

“No matter how you like to buy your car, you like to lease it, you like to buy it, you like to finance it, you have a tremendous amount of incentives out there. There’s 0 percent for longer terms. There’s low lease payment, massive rebates, up to $14,000.”

Gillen recommends anyone who wants or needs a new vehicle, get one soon before demand outpaces the supply and before those incentives go away.

