Military Humvee stolen at gunpoint, search underway for suspects

FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) — Authorities are searching for two suspects who they say stole a Fort Chaffee military Humvee at gunpoint Monday (July 6) morning on Highway 96.

A Fort Chaffee maintenance personnel member took a soft-top Humvee on a drive down Highway 96 Monday morning, when they noticed two people pulled over on the side of the road having what looked like car troubles.

When the maintenance worker stopped to help the pair, the worker was held at gunpoint by the suspects, and the Humvee was stolen, according to Col. Dwight Ikenberry.

The maintenance worker sustained no injuries and walked back to the Fort Chaffee base.

The Humvee was found crashed along Highway 96 near Fort Smith Boulevard, according to Col. Ikenberry.

Col. Ikenberry told 5NEWS that the Humvee was undergoing maintenance, and did not have any equipment inside.

All surrounding law enforcement agencies are helping search for the suspects who are in a blue 4×4 Dodge truck with an Oklahoma tag.

