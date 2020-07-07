Police Sgt., who blew whistle on death of Eric Lurry in police custody, stripped of police powers

Regional News

Chicago, IL (WBBM) — The Joliet police sergeant who blew the whistle on the death of Eric Lurry in Joliet police custody was stripped of his police powers and placed on administrative leave Monday.

Javier Esqueda, a 27 year veteran, blew the whistle last week exclusively to CBS2 investigator Dave Savini about the death of Lurry in the back of a Joliet squad car in January.

Esqueda sounded the alarm about two videos that captured the last moments of Lurry’s life from January. Video, obtained by CBS 2, shows Lurry’s nose held shut while in handcuffs for 1 minute and 38 seconds.

There is audio missing, which has led to possible accusations of possible evidence tampering.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk has said he had “grave concerns” after watching the video, which he said was withheld from him for five months.

Lurry’s death, according to the Will County Coroner, was solely related to an “accidental overdose.” The coroner said police had no role in Lurry’s death.

Esqueda has a meeting with police chief Al Roechner Tuesday.

