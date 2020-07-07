Prodisee Pantry begins ‘new normal’ operations

Regional News

MOBILE, AL (WGHP) — Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is settling into a new normal after months of weekly emergency food distributions.

They are returning to monthly food distributions inside their facility, instead of drive thru service, which they have been doing due to COVID-19 concerns, lining up traffic at Spanish Fort High School.

Now those in need waiting in their cars after window side registration, with one person per family entering the building at a time.

No one is allowed inside without a mask, and must wash their hands upon entering.

The pantry says returning to somewhat normal allows them to offer more services, like helping find jobs and other resources needed for long-term success.

“They’ll still get a grocery cart full of groceries with fresh produce, meats, cheese, all of the fun things that we all enjoy, but we’re also going to be able to go back to giving information that can help stabilize a household that’s been in a spiral,”said Deann Servos, Prodisee Pantry Executive Director.

Prodisee Pantry says they are monitoring situations here in Baldwin County and moving forward with services as needed.

