Former Missouri Gov. Greitens rushed to help victims of deadly shooting near SLU campus

St. Louis (KMOV) — Former Missouri Gov Eric Greitens rendered first aid to victims of a shooting near the Saint Louis University campus Monday, a spokesman for Greitens said.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Grand and Lindell. It appeared two people believed to be in their early 20s were shot inside of a car.

Both shooting victims were later pronounced dead.

The spokesperson said Greitens was on the scene with Gregg Favre and they both rendered first aid to the victims. Favre told News 4 the two were sitting on the patio at a nearby pizza place when they heard 15-to-25 gunshots and instantly jumped into action.

“A few seconds later we saw a vehicle speed past the restaurant, which was indicative of somebody being involved in something and trying to get away from something,” Favre said. “As I leaned over the fence of the patio I saw a vehicle in the intersection, probably 100 yards away, 75 yards away, from where we were sitting that was clear from the stopped traffic and the position of the vehicle that something just occurred.”

There have been 125 homicides in the City of St. Louis this year, an increase of 25 percent from the same time last year.

