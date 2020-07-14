Group gives fresh produce, poultry, milk, and face masks to the public
ATLANTA ,GA (WGCL ) — Several groups in Atlanta are teaming up to distribute food and face masks to those in need.
The Atlanta City Solicitor will partner with Maximum Impact and the Atlanta police and fire departments to distribute 5,000 boxes of food in no contact drive thru food drives during the months of July and August.
All food drives will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Each household will receive fresh produce, 10-pounds of poultry, fresh milk, and water.
Dates and Locations
July 16/Thursday Dunbar Recreation Center, 477 Windsor Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30312
July 25/Saturday Thomasville Recreation Center, 1835 Henry Thomas Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315
July 30/Thursday Grove Park Recreation Center, 750 Francis Place, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
August 8/Saturday Rosel Fann Recreation Center, 365 Cleveland Ave, SE, Atlanta, GA 30354
August 13/Thursday Washington Park, 1125 Lena Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
August 22/Saturday Victory Outreach Church, 2175 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
August 27/Thursday Collier Heights Park, 3691 Collier Drive, Atlanta, GA 30331
