Group gives fresh produce, poultry, milk, and face masks to the public

ATLANTA ,GA (WGCL ) — Several groups in Atlanta are teaming up to distribute food and face masks to those in need.

The Atlanta City Solicitor will partner with Maximum Impact and the Atlanta police and fire departments to distribute 5,000 boxes of food in no contact drive thru food drives during the months of July and August.

All food drives will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Each household will receive fresh produce, 10-pounds of poultry, fresh milk, and water.

Dates and Locations

July 16/Thursday Dunbar Recreation Center, 477 Windsor Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30312

July 25/Saturday Thomasville Recreation Center, 1835 Henry Thomas Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315

July 30/Thursday Grove Park Recreation Center, 750 Francis Place, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

August 8/Saturday Rosel Fann Recreation Center, 365 Cleveland Ave, SE, Atlanta, GA 30354

August 13/Thursday Washington Park, 1125 Lena Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30314

August 22/Saturday Victory Outreach Church, 2175 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

August 27/Thursday Collier Heights Park, 3691 Collier Drive, Atlanta, GA 30331

