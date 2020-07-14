Woman in viral hate speech video struck by vehicle; investigation underway

Regional News

ASHEVILLE, NC ( WLOS) — An investigation is underway after an Asheville woman, known for going viral with racists rants from downtown Asheville, was hit by a vehicle.

The Asheville Police Department confirmed that officers responded after reports of a pedestrian being struck in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers found Rachel Dawn Ruit suffering from life-threatening injuries. Ruit is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials have confirmed that an Asheville Fire Department vehicle was involved in the crash.

