Emergency room paramedic’s car stolen with 20 years’ worth of childhood mementos inside

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Not being at work isn’t an option for Adrienne Johnson.

She’s an emergency room paramedic at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

So when someone stole her car early Friday morning from her driveway it felt personal. She says even more upsetting is the 20 years worth of childhood mementos the suspect drove off with in the car.

“I just want my stuff back. The car is a car. I just want my stuff back,” Johnson said.

Johnson pulled into her driveway late Thursday night, after cleaning out her mom’s basement.

She was in the process of moving boxes and furniture inside when she dropped her car keys.

“A bad time to do that, and I just kind of kicked it off the side. I was going to come back and get it, but then I got busy and just forgot about it,” Johnson said.

Around 2 a.m. she decided to call it a night, but before she could get comfortable she heard a noise that made her stomach drop.

“I heard a car start and I’m like that sounds familiar and then I saw the reflection of the brake lights on the house in front of me and heard a door slam and speed off,” Johnson said.

For a short time, High Point police had eyes on her silver 2017 Nissan Maxima on Brentwood Street, but they couldn’t catch up.

“I heard on their radio that they spotted him like four blocks ahead going over 100, couldn’t keep up with them, and that’s the last I’ve heard of it,” Johnson said.

In the meantime, while a stranger drives her stolen car, Johnson has to focus on another pressing issue. The pandemic.

I’m doing what I can to get here, to work,” Johnson said.

The 2017 Nissan Maxima has a North Carolina license plate. The license plate reads HDR-9638.

If you see this car or have any information on its whereabouts, call police immediately.

