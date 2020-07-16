HERO of Forsyth County wants help naming newborn foal

Regional News

Forsyth County, NC (WGHP) — The Horse Education and Rescue Organization wants your help naming the newest member of the HERO family!

On Thursday, the horse rescue shared the good news. For the second time in two months, one of HERO’s rescue horses gave birth.

Speckles is the mother of the newborn foal.

“I’m happy to report that both mother and daughter are doing well,” said Deb Finney, president of HERO. “But to make sure they remain healthy, we need for the community to support us, either through the donation of cash or supplies.”

The rescue is seizing this opportunity to raise funds to support the horses, so anyone can submit a name alongside a $5 donation.

“The first step is to visit our website, look at this precious little foal, and think of the cutest and most appropriate name for him,” said Finney. “Then, just register your suggestion, along with a $5 entry fee.”

Entry fees and donations can be made through PayPal or via check.

“We encourage everyone to enter as many names as you want, because the registration fees will help us continue rescuing and caring for injured, abused, and neglected equines,” Finney said.

HERO plans to reveal the name on Aug. 1 during a Facebook Live video. The winner will receive a custom Christmas ornament, personalized with the winning name.

For more information visit HERO’s website.

