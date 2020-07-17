Barricades placed near synagogues

Regional News

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WNEP) — Concrete barricades have been placed near two synagogues in Williamsport.

Police put up 45 barricades Thursday because of a possible Neo-Nazi march Saturday.

A Neo-Nazi group had been planning an event at Brandon Park but the city denied the permit because of the pandemic.

The barricades are by parking lots and intersections and can be moved by machinery to block access points to the synagogues in Williamsport.

