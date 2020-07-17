Hundreds gather in Civic Plaza for protest against governor’s public health order

Regional News

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT) — Hundreds of people packed Civic Plaza to rally for what they said is an attack on their freedoms. Masks, quarantine, businesses and schools are just some of the subjects they spoke about.

The crowd was full of people wearing red, white and blue. People we spoke to say they showed up to the gathering to protest what they are calling unfair treatment and an infringement of their rights.

“Protect our freedoms that are being taken away in this state,” said Richard Rogers, who attended the protest.

Some had on masks, some didn’t, but they said it should be their choice.

“The power is out of control. Shutting down certain things and not others. It’s like if there is a problem with the virus everything should have the same restrictions. You can go in and fill up a Walmart, but you can’t go to church?” Rogers said.

Speakers ranged from parents to politicians and small business owners.

In the large crowd of protesters, there were a few people in opposition of what was being said, but when KOAT asked them to speak about their thoughts on the issue, they declined to comment.

The protest lasted about an hour and remained peaceful.

