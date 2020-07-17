Man charged in death of 4-year-old

Regional News

East St. Louis, IL (KMOV) — A man is facing charges, accused of killing a 4-year-old boy in East St. Louis.

Demetrius Stewart, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and violation of a protection order.

Police say they received a call Wednesday morning to a home in the 1800 block of Winstanley Ave about an unresponsive 4-year-old child.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they tried to save the child, later identified as LaMarian S. Thomure, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say initial reports were that the child fell out of bed, but an autopsy showed he had rib fractures and other injuries that were consistent with physical abuse.

Stewart is being held on a $1 million bond.

