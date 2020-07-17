Two Huntsville artists unveil their “Labor of Love”

Regional News

Huntsville, AL (WHNT) — Art will find a way, and that’s exactly what two local artists have done – found a way in the middle of a pandemic.

Carole Forêt and Sara Beth Fair are local artists of note, and Thursday they unveiled their new space at the H.C. Blake Art & History Center.

Their exhibit, Labor Of Love, is open now, and to see it, be sure to bring your mask.

There are plans for classes and other artists to work in the H.C. Blake Art & History Center space as well.

The gallery and artist space is at 2007 North Memorial Parkway.

