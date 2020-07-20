Early voting in Georgia Primary Runoff starts today

Regional News

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Early voting starts Monday for the General Primary Runoff elections for local and state offices.

Georgia will have runoff elections in 94 of its 159 counties including seats for the U.S. House of representatives, Georgia General Assembly, and state house and senate seats.

Early voting ends Aug. 7, and the runoff will be held Aug. 11.

Voting locations are now open across metro Atlanta counties, including the State Farm Arena, which is the largest polling spot in the state. The Hawks said it’s committed more than 100 staff to assist with the voting experience following public outrage over long lines during June’s primary.

There were more than 7.3 million registered voters in the state by the June 9 primary.

The arena is one of 20 locations Fulton County is offering including the Buckhead Library and the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center. Voters can head to locations July 20 through Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. To 6 p.m., and Saturday voting July 25 and Aug. 1 from 8:30 a.m. To 6 p.m.

Dekalb County has three locations open July 20 from 8 a.m. To 6 p.m. Monday – Friday at The Gallery at South Dekalb Mall, the Dunwoody Library and the Voter Registration and Elections Office on Memorial Drive. Hours on Saturday are from 9 a.m. To 4 p.m. Additional locations will open up on July 27.

In Cobb County, voters can cast ballots at six locations from 7 a.m. To 7 p.m. Monday – Friday, including the Cobb Election & Registration office, and the North Cobb Senior Center. But there are weekend restrictions.

Gwinnett County voters can head to the Voter Registrations and Elections office in Lawrenceville from July 20 – Aug 7, from 7 a.m. To 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional locations including the Lenora Park Gym and the Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center will open Aug. 1 – Aug. 7.

Voters can check their registration status and precinct location on the Georgia My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

