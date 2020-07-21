Man recounts moment lightning struck his brother in South City park Sunday night

Regional News

SOUTH ST. LOUIS , MO (KMOV) — Paramedics took four adults to the hospital after they were struck by lightning in south St. Louis City during Sunday’s severe storms.

Shortly after 8 p.m., firefighters were called to Marquette Park at Montana and Louisiana in Dutchtown for a report of an electrocution.

Authorities said four people were transported to the hospital, three in serious condition and one critically hurt.

Aber Ordonez said he and a group of others were playing soccer at the park before the storm rolled in. He said his brother, Noe Ordonez, was sitting in a lawn chair when he was struck by lightning.

Ordonez said the bolt was so powerful it hit the side of his face before knocking his shoes off.

He said his 28-year-old brother is still in the hospital and is unsure what his outcome will be.

“His heart is beating just a little bit, very slowly,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service, the odds of getting struck by lightning in an 80-year lifetime are one in 15,300. Their website reports there have been 27 lightning fatalities in the United States over the last 10 years.

Only about 10 percent of people who are struck are killed, the remaining 90 percent suffer from a range of various disabilities, according to its website.

Severe lightning caused damage throughout the St. Louis area Sunday night.

Representatives with the Gateway Arch confirm the landmark was hit sometime during the storm.

The BJC Sky Camera on top of KMOV’s studio downtown also took a direct hit from the lightning.

News 4 reached out to officials for an update on the four people taken to the hospital Sunday night. We are still waiting for a response.

