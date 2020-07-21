MI woman arrested, accused of trying to hire hitman to kill ex-husband

Regional News

Monroe County, MI (WNEM) — A Michigan woman was arrested for allegedly trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

Michigan State Police said the 51-year-old South Rockwood woman was arrested on July 17 after attempting to hire a hitman.

Investigators said Wendy Wein, from Monroe County, contacted a fictitious website called rentahitman.com, which claims to offer hitmen to “solve problems”. Troopers said Wein completed a “service request form” on the website and requested a consultation to help her with an “issue”. Wein specified her ex-husband as the target of her problems, according to MSP. The owner of the website contacted troopers because he was concerned that she may be attempting to killer her ex.

MSP, with the assistance of officers from MANTIS and LAWNET had an undercover state trooper pose as a hitman and meet with Wein in a parking lot in South Rockwood. She offered to pay him $5,000 to murder her ex, who lives in another state, said investigators. MSP also said she offered an up-front payment for travel expenses.

She was arrested for solicitation to commit murder and was arraigned on July 21.

The owner of rentahitman.com told MSP that he started the website in 2005 and has been contacted numerous times by people requesting murders, school shootings, and even a baby abduction. He claims the website has been responsible for preventing over 130 murders because he refers all requests for hitmen to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing.

