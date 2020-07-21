Teachers association calls for delayed openings, distance learning in its reopening plan

Regional News

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The Connecticut Education Association released its plan for reopening schools in the fall.

Its teachers called for delayed openings, staggered schedules, distance learning and guaranteed funding to ensure healthy and safe schools.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a chief concern.

“The health and safety of our students, our educators, and our communities cannot be sacrificed in order to get students back into the classroom,” the CEA said in a news release. “The state’s plan, which calls for a full-time return to school, raises serious questions about maintaining the safety of everyone in our school communities during a pandemic that is not fully under control.”

The CEA’s plan wants six actions to be taken before schools reopen. It described the steps as a combination of health and safety safety standards along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols.

Delaying the opening of school if CDC and public health and safety requirements for schools cannot be met.

Guaranteeing that the state will provide districts with funding for all COVID-19 expenses so that school districts can meet the CDC and public health and safety requirements.

Recognizing and addressing the risks for students, teachers, and staff in school during a pandemic.

Understanding that moving the economy forward depends on the safety of schools, not just reopening schools.

Allowing districts to begin the school year through distance or remote learning where necessary; for any in-class learning, districts must reduce density through staggered schedules to meet CDC and public health and safety requirements for schools.

Requiring weekly testing for all students, teachers, and staff, who return to school, and instituting contact tracing protocols.

