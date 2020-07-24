Neighbors support woman, Black Lives Matter message after lawn sign theft

Regional News

COCKEYSVILLE, MD (WBAL) — Messages of “Black Lives Matter” have been all throughout the nation, whether in the form of protests or signs, they’ve also sparked pushback from some people.

However, a Baltimore County woman turned a negative to a positive when someone stole her “Black Lives Matter” lawn sign.

“It wasn’t just in 2020. It wasn’t just George Floyd. It wasn’t just Breonna Taylor. It was this keeps happening,” Lana Hill said.

On the corner of Lakespring Way and Gateridge Road, the first home you’ll see coming into the Springdale area of Cockeysville shows a message seen worldwide, now scattered across Hill’s front yard.

“Seeing the inequality that is still occurring in 2020 in this country, I think it’s important to highlight and use my platform, my privilege, my voice to show that Black lives matter,” Hill said.

It began as just a few signs.

“I had one that said, ‘Black Lives Matter’ and one that said, ‘We believe, Black Lives Matter, Love is Love,’” Hill said.

Until one day, Hill woke up to a sad discovery.

“I woke up the morning of July Fourth to find that someone stole my ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign,” she said.

And that one sign, stolen from her yard, is now sparking a movement in the yards of others here in Springdale. Many neighbors, now backing the message.

“I just simply put out a request to my neighbors, ‘Hey. I’m ordering a pack of 10 signs. Who else wants one?’ And over 100 different people replied,” Hill said.

Some showed their support by picking “Black Lives Matter” signs up to be placed in their own front yards, while other neighbors showed their support through a heartfelt embrace.

“It’s surreal, it really is, to know that we have the support of so many and how they’re stepping up and saying this is not okay. We need to do something about this,” said Jennifer Concepcion, a neighbor.

A local movement with hopes to grow bigger, which all started from righting the wrongs of a thief.

“I’m not just putting a sign in my yard. We are making donations to Black Lives Matter, making donations to bail funds,” Hill said. “I hope that it’s up in their yard and they’re making good use of it. If it was because they were trying to silence my voice, sorry, it’s not going to happen.”

