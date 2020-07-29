Good Samaritan shot after risking life to help stranger being robbed

Regional News

Minneapolis, MN (WCCO) — Police said someone shot a good samaritan as he was trying to stop an armed robbery.

It happened Tuesday around noon, just outside of the Sherwin-Williams store on Lake Street.

About an hour and half earlier, the Minneapolis Police Department had sent out an alert warning people about a spike in robberies and carjackings happening across south Minneapolis. In the city’s 3rd Precinct, police said there have been 100 robberies and 20 carjackings in July prior to Tuesday.

Noise from a nearby construction project is nothing new to Alex Kisling. He works at A2Z Auto Sales at the corner of Lake Street and Harriet Avenue. But this time the bang he heard outside his office was different.

“It was louder than something I would normally hear,” he said.

When he left the used car lot to investigate, he found a man who had been shot outside the nearby Sherwin-Williams store.

“The gentlemen that do work [at Sherwin-Williams] were walking around all frantic, trying to figure out what to do,” he said as he referenced the blood spots right outside the paint shop.

Police said several men tried to rob a woman outside the store.

When she screamed, police said two people, who witnesses describe as Sherwin-Williams employees, ran out to help her. One of them was shot. The robbers sped off.

“To see something happen in broad daylight like that is, it’s just kind of crazy,” Kisling said. “I mean it gives me the reason to carry [a gun] every single day.”

The crime falls right in line with what police are warning people about, specifically across south Minneapolis where this type of brazen robbery, typically involving a group of thieves in a getaway car, has suddenly increased.

“Sadly, because we have these individuals in our community doing what they’re doing, almost any place can be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said community activist Kay G Wilson.

Tuesday afternoon, that place was a normally quiet stretch of Lake Street, suddenly the scene of a crime. Wilson looked on at the murals painted on nearby buildings that read the words “Love, Hope, Unity,” and exclaimed, “That’s not talking about carjacking!”

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a statement:

“We are aware of the uptick in crime in the 3rd and 5th Precincts of Minneapolis. We take all crime seriously and are working with the Precinct Inspectors as well as the Violent Crimes Investigative Division to address this. We have redeployed internal resources and intelligence gathering to keep neighborhoods safe and hold those accountable who are committing these malicious acts.”

Police are asking people to be willing to give up belongings rather than fight back with a criminal. They said people should only carry what they need, on your body, not in your hand. Be aware of and look directly at anyone approaching you or your vehicle. If you witness a crime, call 911 and be prepared to answer questions.

“Please be safe. I’m telling you this today, I’m actually begging you to think safe in your planning of going to and from out and about,” Wilson added.

