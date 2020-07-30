Hundreds of teachers to call for safer, fully-funded school reopening plan with caravan

Regional News

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Hundreds of teachers around the state are expected to call for a safe and fully-funded return to school this fun.

Organizers said teachers will be gathering in vehicle caravans in 25 different cities and towns on Thursday afternoon.

The largest is expected to head from West Hartford to the governor’s mansion in Hartford.

Many teachers continue to say that there are not enough safety protocols to safely return to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Connecticut Education Association released a survey this week.

When given a choice between fully reopening, a hybrid, or full distance learning, most were comfortable with full distance learning.

Forty-six percent supported full distance learning, 39 percent were comfortable with a hybrid system and only 16 percent want to fully reopen.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s plan, however laid the responsibility on individual school districts.

