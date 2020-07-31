High school graduate makes foster child care packages for children

Regional News

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) — A recent Bedford High School graduate who started a senior project that became more is this week’s Hometown Hero.

When Hailey Dearborn was deciding on a senior project last summer, she set her sights on helping foster children. Her initiative took her farther than she expected.

“I began small, I said I just want to make 15 packages, and then it grew bigger and I said, ‘Oh I can do 30,’ and then I hit 60 and then 100,” Dearborn said.

The packages consist of a new pillow, pillowcase and a new or gently used children’s book that will be delivered to foster children in the state. Through donations she now has enough for about 215 children.

“I think something new to a child is so important and if I can do something as simple as giving them a new pillow and a book to read at night, it’s so easy,” Dearborn said. “I think everyone can do that.”

She decided to continue her senior project after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most others.

Dearborn has already donated 30 new pillows and pillow cases to Webster House in Manchester and the rest will be delivered to DCYF in mid-August for distribution throughout the state.

“I plan to continue as long as I can,” Dearborn said. “After these 215 go to kids in foster care I’m just going to keep going and see how much I can do.”

She also babysits for a handful of foster families in the area, she plans to attend the University of New Hampshire this fall to study social work.

