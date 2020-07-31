Officer saves 6-week-old from choking

Regional News

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KOVR) — A Solano CHP Officer is being hailed a hero after saving a six-week-old baby from choking.

What started off as a normal Saturday running errands quickly turned into a nightmare for Mei’a Mays and her six-week-old daughter Ma’laya.

“I had looked over at her and noticed that she had started making faces as if she was choking,” Mays said.

Mei’a’s mom Lorna Hayes, who was driving on I-80 in Fairfield, quickly pulled over. The ladies tried to clear Ma’laya’s airway but her breathing troubles persisted.

“We weren’t getting a response,” Hayes said.

So, Mays called 911. It was an emergency call unlike any other CHP Officer Paul Ramos had been on in his three and a half years with the department.

“I immediately assessed the baby, saw that she was unresponsive, turned her over to deliver five back pats to dislodge whatever was blocking her airway,” Ramos said. “I could definitely see that [Mays] was panicked and concerned.”

Within minutes, Ma’laya let out a loud, healthy cry.

“Next thing you know my baby was back breathing again,” Mays said.

Mays said she felt an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude.

“This is my first child and this is my best friend the best thing that ever happened to my life, so I’m thankful for all of them that were quick respondents to this situation with my baby,” she said.

“We are just so excited for her to be here and she is most definitely a blessing to our family,” Hayes said.

For Officer Ramos — who happens to have a five-month-old baby boy at home — this emergency call is one he’ll never forget.

“For me every life is precious especially because I have a little one at home now. So I just thought of the child as someone who is part of my family that I absolutely needed to take care of,” Ramos said.

