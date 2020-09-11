 COVID-19 survivor says she didn’t take restrictions seriously

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is sharing stories of COVID-19 survivors.

One local woman says she didn’t take the restrictions seriously. Sarah Bolles says she was going to social gatherings, putting herself at risk.

Bolles eventually ended up with a fever of over 104 degrees in the hospital.

“I thought, literally right there, I was gonna die. I thought I’d never see my family again. I called them to tell them, ‘please pray for me because I’m not quite sure I’ll make it.'” Bolles said. “I didn’t realize effects COVID-19 put on me. I lost half my hair. Right now, I’m wearing extensions. I’m bald in back of my head. I had severe redness in my eyes due to pressure of ventilator, and amount of air they had to pump in my body. I could barely talk and lift my arms because I lost majority of my muscle mass.”

Sarah Bolles thanks those on the front lines working to care for COVID-19 patients.

“It’s caused emotional impact on myself — caused me PTSD. I’m always faced with COVID every day when the cases rise up and deaths. I’m faced with it everyday because I was close to death,” Bolles said.

She says it’s important to wear a mask, social distance, and stay home when sick.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.