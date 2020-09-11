Multiple workers trapped after partial collapse of parking garage in midtown Atlanta

Regional News

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A parking deck partially collapsed on West Peachtree Street and Spring Street near The Varsity Friday afternoon.

Reports have confirmed that multiple people, believed to be construction workers, were trapped in the rubble of the collapse.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Crews told CBS46 News that one person was reported injured during the incident.

This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.

