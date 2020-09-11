Police: 81-year-old bicyclist dies six days after being struck by driver

Regional News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — An 81-year-old man who was struck by a driver while riding a bicycle in southeast Portland has died from his injuries, according to police.

On Sept. 3, at around 9:44 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 9200 block of Southeast Market Street.

Police said an investigation revealed the bicyclist, identified as Martin Weiner, was traveling northbound along the bike path parallel to Interstate 205 near Southeast 92nd Avenue. As Weiner began to cross SE Market Street, police said he failed to stop before entering the cross street and was struck by a driver.

According to police, a witness reported the vehicle was not speeding and had very little time to react.

Weiner was taken to an area hospital with a small brain bleed.

On Wednesday, an officer who investigated the crash learned that Weiner had died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police said this was the 33rd traffic death in Portland for 2020.

