Funeral to be held for 12-yo boy shot, killed while answering front door

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) — Family and friends will gather Monday to remember 12-year-old Sadeek Clark-Harrison, who was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood last weekend. A funeral will be held from 1:20 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. at the Lenwood Jones Funeral Home on Girard Avenue.

The 12-year-old was shot and killed while answering the front door, just before 3 a.m. last Sunday.

Police say he was in his house when someone came to the front door on the 5000 block of Ditman Street. The family says whoever was outside was screaming his name and when he came to the door, he was shot through the window. He was hit once in the head.

The boy was home with his grandmother and 10-year-old sister at the time of the shooting. His family remembered Sadeek as an athlete who was involved in his church and would help anyone who needed it.

“They dimmed the light when they took my son away from me,” Clark said. “Y’all dimmed my light. I have five children – four sons and one daughter. That was my baby son. He was great. He looked up to his big brothers. He saw what they did so he knew what not to do.”

To make sure Sadeek’s death was not in vain, family members say they will demand elected officials do more to clean up their neighborhoods and to protect their kids.

No one has been arrested. Police say what’s making their search so difficult is that the shooter shot through the door and they don’t have a description to go off of.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

