District apologizes after photo shows crowded, mostly maskless student section at game

Jenks, OK (Tulsa World ) — Jenks Public Schools issued an apology Sunday, saying it “acknowledges and accepts” widespread criticism received after a photo of the Jenks High School student section from Saturday’s championship football game in Edmond revealed a lack of adherence to safety protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A post on the Jenks Public Schools Facebook page created just after 9 p.m. Saturday included five photos in celebration of the high school football team’s 6A-1 state championship win against Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond.

The second photo on the post showed a crowded student section with cheerleaders, football players and spectators, few of whom were wearing masks. The image also revealed a lack of social distancing in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

In a follow-up post Sunday afternoon, Jenks officials conceded the student section had “too many high school students without masks and too many high school students in close contact with one another.”

“This is not the kind of safe environment JPS seeks to create for students and staff members,” the post states.

“JPS understands the importance of social distancing and masks. At future secondary events, Jenks Public Schools pledges to do more to maintain stricter safety protocols. “

In Edmond, where the game took place, city councilors voted last month to extend a mask ordinance through Feb. 28.

The ordinance requires use of masks in indoor spaces, though there is an exemption for “persons inside any public or private school building or other facility unless required by the school to wear a face covering.”

Edmond Public Schools released a protocol for football fans that includes a requirement fans wear a mask upon entering its stadiums and throughout games.

It also states the student section of a stadium is supposed to have seating markers so students will know safe areas to stand and sit in compliance with social distancing.

The University of Central Oklahoma, which hosted the championship game, has a policy of its own requiring people on campus to wear masks while around others.

“The lack of safety protocols at the state championship game was not up to the standard that is expected. Jenks Public Schools and Jenks High School sincerely apologizes for this mistake,” Jenks Public Schools said in its post.

