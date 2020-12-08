Community members shocked to hear about rare shark attack

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) — A man is recovering after a rare shark attack Sunday in Seaside, and the news has shocked many in the coastal community.

The city said the attack happened just outside of a popular surfing area called The Cove around 3:30 p.m.

Seaside Fire & Rescue said they were dispatched to the area for a reported shark bite.

Rescue personnel said when they arrived, other surfers and community members were helping to get the victim to shore. An off-duty Seaside Beach lifeguard was able to apply a tourniquet to the injury to help slow the bleeding.

The fire department says the help of people in the area was crucial in helping to save the man.

A shark attack in Seaside is quite rare. Seaside Fire & Rescue says there have been five shark attacks since the 1970s. Many who live in Seaside say they were very surprised to hear about the attack.

“My initial reaction was ‘no way, not here.’ Of course, nothing happens to us. I am not a surfer myself, but I enjoy watching them,” said Seaside resident Alli Child.

The city says the victim was taken to a local hospital’s trauma unit and that his injuries were not life-threatening.

The fire department says it wants to take this opportunity to remind people not to be out in or near the water alone.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.