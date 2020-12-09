Woman reunited with her 2 dogs after her car was stolen with them inside

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Sheila Meyer said she was in the Benton Park neighborhood making a delivery Tuesday morning and pulled up to the driveway to drop off the item on the porch.

Meyer admits to leaving the car running and said when she turned around 60 seconds later, she saw her someone driving away in her car with her two dogs still inside.

“They are my babies. They’re my whole world,” said Meyer.

Meyer posted on social media hoping someone would find her Boston terriers.

“I was at home posting more stuff when I got a call from this lady saying she had my black dog,” said Meyer.

Meyer was reunited with her dog on a street in the Gate District. Soon after, some teens in the neighborhood told Meyer and a News 4 crew they found the other dog.

Many of Meyer’s items were also found throw in a nearby parking lot. Her car and cellphone were still missing.

“My phone and my car are the least of my worries. This is my whole world right here. This is my whole world,” said Meyer.

Police are still trying to figure out who stole her car.

“I struggle understanding a lot in this world right now and it’s just… I don’t know,” said Meyer.

Meyer said she learned her lesson the hard way and hopes no one else makes the same mistake.

“No matter what it is, lock your car, don’t walk away for a second,” said Meyer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.