Crews save dog and owner from icy lake

Regional News

Rice Township, PA (WNEP) — On Wednesday afternoon at a lake off of Lakeview Drive in Rice Township, a dog was stuck on ice and fell through.

According to officials, the dog’s owner went onto the lake with a kayak to help the dog.

However, the ice was thin and the owner fell through as well.

Crews from the Hanover Fire Department went in with a boat and dry suits to save the dog and owner.

Crews from Wright Township, Valley Fire, Fairview, and medics also assisted.

According to officials, the dog and their owner are doing fine.

