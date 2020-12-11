Family of man killed in crash disputes police account

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Family members of Daron Whitt say St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department got it wrong.

Whitt was one of two people killed in a fatal accident on Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the area of Page Boulevard and Whittier Street in the Vandeventer Neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses on the scene told News 4 crews the crash happened in the middle of a police chase. They said the car officers were chasing hit another car head-on.

St. Louis police said officers on patrol saw a vehicle that was wanted in connection with an assault and robbery at Grand and Page. When they prepared for the possibility the suspect vehicle could drive away from them, officers called for air support.

When officers attempted to stop Whitt’s vehicle, they say he sped away west on Page. The officers says they did not pursue the car and later air support reported the car crashed in the 4200 block of Page while attempting to go around a second vehicle.

Family members protested at police headquarters the next day disputing what they think happened.

Whitt’s wife, Nayesha Courtney, told News 4 the accusation that he was a robbery suspect is false. She says he’d been at his coffee shop located at Grand and Page all day preparing it for its grand opening later this month.

“He had been there all day, the cameras from around the area will show his car was parked there all day long, how are you pursuing him for allegedly robbery,” she said.

SLMPD denied being involved in a high speed pursuit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.