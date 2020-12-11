Woman charged with arson, accused of starting several fires for the second time this year

Regional News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/KSMO) — For the second time this year, police arrested the same woman who is accused of intentionally starting multiple fires in Kansas City.

On Monday Dec. 7th, firefighters responded to several reports of fires at vacant buildings.

While driving by a business near Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue, firefighters spotted a small fire by the front door and a woman standing next to it.

When they stopped, they found a second fire was set on the backside of the building.

According to court records, Megan Edgington made statements to firefighters that she had started the fires.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Prosecutors charged Edgington with arson for the fires set at the business on Monday. Court records show surveillance from the business recorded video of Edgington starting the fires.

Police are investigating if Edgington is also responsible for several fires at vacant homes on 15th Street, Truman Road and Topping Avenue Monday night. “I was like, ‘hey there is a house up here that is on fire too.’” Neighbor Richard Butler said.

He says when vacant houses are set on fire there is concern the flames could spread to homes with families living inside. “There are kids all up and down this street,” Butler said. “That could be a scary deal.”

Neighbors who live about two miles away near 12th and Indiana had similar concerns when KCTV5 News spoke to them in September. On September 7th, a suspect put burning objects into gas filler necks on multiple vehicles and started a fire at an apartment building that put renters in danger.

According to court records, surveillance video from a home near 12th and Indiana showed Edgington starting a fire in the bed of a pickup truck during the rash of fires on September 7th. “This needs to stop,” Butler said.

Online court records show Edgington was released on bond in October. Her bond is now set at $15,000 cash only.

