Flint teachers to receive grant to pay for school supplies

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, MI (WNEM) — The Flint Classroom Support Fund is giving 200 teachers in the Flint Community Schools a $100 COVID-19 rescue grant to use towards the needs of their classroom.

The Flint Institute of Arts donated a family membership to each teacher in the Flint Community Schools this holiday season to go with the $100 grant.

This initiative is a part of a larger school and teacher grant program funded every year by the Flint Classroom Support Fund. The grants are made possible by the donors who support the FCSF, including The Bishop Trust – who provided a $13,600 grant towards this effort, Goyette Mechanical, the Flint Institute of Arts Sovita Credit Union, Eve Insurance, and many other contributors.

On Dec. 17, members of the FCSF, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, and Santa will meet at the FIA to provide the FIA memberships and the grants to each principal for their school at a socially distanced drive-up event.

For more than 30 years, the Flint Classroom Support Fund has been raising funds to support the work being done by teachers in the Flint Community Schools.

During this time, the FCSF has provided more than $400,000 in grants and helped teachers with projects and initiatives which are not funded through traditional school funding.

All COVID-19 guideline recommendations, which include wearing masks and social distancing, will be followed at the event for the health of the participants.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.