Illinois recieves first doses of COVID-19 vaccines

ILLINOIS, USA (KMOV) — The first vaccines will be shipped out to counties in Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday.

Governor JB Pritzker was in Peoria as the first shipment arrived at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile.

Pritzker says the state will receive about 109,000 doses this week and a portion of the vaccine will be shipped directly from the manufacturer to

Illinois’ larger health departments including Madison and St. Clair counties.

“Remember the logistics of these first vaccine shipments are the most complex because maintaining ultra-low temperatures until the very last moment is essential,” the governor said.

When speaking on if and when the FDA approves the Moderna vaccine, he said those products will be slated for people living in long-term care facilities.

That approval could come by the end of the week.

