Portland man arrested, accused of stealing nearly 70 rent checks from apartment complexes

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) — A 34-year-old man is accused of stealing dozens of rent checks from at least 10 different apartment complexes in the metro area, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

On Dec. 5, at around 12:30 p.m., Beaverton police officers were called out to a suspicious vehicle in front of the manager’s office at Hunters Run apartment complex, located at 16201 Northwest Schendel Avenue.

Officers arrived to the scene and found Gabriel Vogel, of Portland, asleep in a stolen Ford Explorer, according to police.

Vogel was taken into custody and the stolen vehicle was searched.

Police said officers located a tool set, night vision binoculars and a self-made burglary device in the vehicle.

During the investigation, police said officers determined that Vogel was fishing rent checks out of apartment drop boxes. In total, officers found nearly 70 stolen rent checks from 10 apartment complexes in Beaverton, Portland and Vancouver.

Vogel was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of aggravated identity theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, and mail theft.

Police said they have contacted all apartment complexes known to be involved.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Vogel’s is asked to contact their apartment complex before contacting their local police department.

