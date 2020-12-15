Troopers rescue human trafficking victim reported bleeding and screaming in road

Regional News

FLOMATON, AL (WALA) — Reports of a woman bleeding and screaming for help led to the arrest of a man on human trafficking charges.

Officers in Flomaton received a call on November 1 that the victim was standing in the road on Dr. Van Avenue. Witnesses said she was bloody and possibly suffering from serious injuries.

When police arrived, they learned the woman was picked up by a man driving a white car. Investigators said they were able to determine the owner of the vehicle and Alabama State Troopers spotted the car on I-65 near Montgomery.

When troopers stopped the car, they said they found the woman and took her to a hospital. Police said they also learned the victim had been human trafficked between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

The driver, identified as LaShawn Maurice Owens, was arrested and charged with human trafficking. Troopers said he also had a warrant with nationwide extradition out of Wisconsin.

