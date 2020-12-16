Famous Burger Mobile from 90s film ‘Good Burger’ arrives in St. Louis

Regional News

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV Staff) — Welcome to Hi-Pointe Drive-In, home of smashed-thin burgers, can I take your order?

The iconic drive-in is bringing a blast from the 90’s past to the St. Louis area. The famous Burger Mobile featured in the 1997’s Nickelodeon film ‘Good Burger’ will soon have a new home, thanks to the Hi-Pointe Drive-In.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and actor Kel Mitchell drove the 1975 AMC Pacer, which had a hamburger on its hood, to deliver the burgers in the movie.

Fast forward 22 years, the car was covered in rust and purchased by the owners of the drive-in.

Mike Johnson, the owner of the drive-in, said the car was purchased for $6,000 and had to be towed to St. Louis from Daytona Beach. The car underwent around $20,000 worth of work.

“People these days want to have an Instagramable picture, so we’ll keep it open and let people open it and sit in it to take pictures and stuff. Hopefully there will be less glass in the seats,” Johnson said.

The restaurant took to Facebook in April 2019 to have loyal customers guess the name of the movie for a $50 gift card.

The ‘Burger Mobile’ went on display at High Pointe Drive-In in December 2020.

