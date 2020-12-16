Teen defendant in Maria Tritico teacher murder appears in court

Regional News

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WPBF) — Police say the 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Maria Tritico told them he and his family had an ongoing feud with another group, which led to the fatal shooting of Tritico Dec. 5.

Police also said the defendant admitted it was he on surveillance video showing someone running from the crime scene.

WPBF 25 News is not identifying or naming the defendant as he has not been charged as an adult. Prosecutors said the case is under review whether to re-file the charges in adult court.

Tritico, Director of Education at Lighthouse ArtCenter, was watching her fiance play frisbee on the beach at Singer Island.

“My daughter was sitting on a beach watching her fiancé play frisbee football minding her own business when she was shot in the head and killed,” said her father, Chris Tritico to the judge. “She had nothing to do with whatever this defendant was engaged in on the street.”

Tritico said he had just commemorated his 32nd year as a criminal defense attorney in Texas, and wanted to make sure the defendant was granted every right he should be alloted, to make sure that if there were a conviction, it would not be overturned on appeal.

Prosecutors urged the judge to keep the defendant in custody and to make sure he has no contact with his two brothers, who she said were with him at the time of the shooting.

According to the probable cause affidavit, surveillance video caught the defendant running from the shooting scene on N. Ocean Boulevard in Singer Island with a gun in his hand.

A witness who police said picked up the defendant and two unnamed companions said the defendant told her he had just shot three times.

Police said one of those bullets hit Tritico in the head, killing her.

“She was 32 years old and three weeks from her wedding. And her life was cut short,” said Chris Tritico.

The judge agreed to keep the defendant in juvenile detention while they await the review on possible adult charges.

She also ordered him to have “absolutely” no contact via any method, including “old-fashioned letters” with his two brothers.

