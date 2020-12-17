Three fatalities reported in Intestate 80 crash in Clinton County

Regional News

CLINTON COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — Three people died as a result of a crash involving dozens of vehicles on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon, according to state police.

The wrecks involving 66 total vehicles closed the westbound lanes in Clinton County, forcing troopers to detour traffic.

Investigators said it began with a crash involving two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles. One person was killed in that crash.

A backup of vehicles occurred, and one person in a passenger vehicle died in a crash near the end of the backup.

State police said another person died from a medical condition in one of the vehicles stuck in the backup.

Investigator said, in all, 66 vehicles were involved in the wreck and backup. There were 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles.

Traffic is continuing to be detoured through Interstate 180 West and Route 220 South.

Troopers said they hoped to reopen the highway between noon and 2 p.m. on Thursday.

