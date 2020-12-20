Driver rescued after driving off Oregon City Marina dock

Regional News

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV ) — A driver was rescued after he drove off the Oregon City Marina dock and into the river on Sunday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Clackamas County Water Rescue Consortium responded to a report of a submerged pickup in the Willamette River in the Canemah area just before 2:00 p.m.

The driver was rescued and taken to the hospital, according to CCSO. It’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.

CCSO said divers were able to locate the truck.

Drivers should expect traffic delays on Southbound Highway 99E due to emergency vehicles.

