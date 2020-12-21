8-year-girl struck by stray bullet while lying in bed

Regional News

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — DeKalb police are trying to find the person who shot an 8-year-old girl while she was lying in her bed.

According to DeKalb police, officers responded to a person shot call at a home at the 3000 block of Orbit Circle in Ellenwood. The shooting happened on Monday at 1:30 a.m.

Police arrived at the home and found the 8-year-old suffering from the gunshot wound. Detectives at the scene reported the girl was in bed at the time of the shooting.

She was rushed to an area hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

According to DeKalb police, the girl is expected to survive.

“No suspect has been arrested for their role in the shooting, however, an adult who lives at the home and was inside at the time of the shooting has been arrested for possession of narcotics,” according to a statement from DeKalb police.

A DeKalb police spokesperson reported investigators believe an adult in the home was the intended target.

