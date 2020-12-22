Visitation for teen shot, killed while driving

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

MOLINE, Illinois (WQAD) — A visitation is being held Tuesday for a Sherrard teenager who was shot and killed while driving his car last week.

Dylan McCalester died Tuesday, Dec. 15 from a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was 16-years-old and a Junior at Sherrard High School.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory in Milan, Illinois. Online condolences can be left for the family on the Wheelan-Pressly website.

Social distancing, face masks and capacity limitations will be monitored by funeral home staff.

A private, family funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday and can be viewed here.

McCalester will be buried in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery.

McCalester was born Aug. 29, 2004 in Moline to Bonnie McCalester-Turner and Jeremy Turner, the Wheelan-Pressly website said.

“He enjoyed basketball, hanging out with his friends, the beach at Fyre Lake and his dogs, ‘Gracie’ and ‘Patches,'” the website said. “He especially enjoyed being with his girlfriend, Sawyer.”

Memorials made to the family will be dispersed to charities that relate to Dylan’s interests.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.