Pittsburgh police responding to reported assault find farm animals living in poor conditions in home

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Pittsburgh police found numerous farm animals living in poor conditions inside a Homewood home while responding to a reported assault on Monday.

Police said when officers arrested a suspect at the home on Blackadore Avenue, he alerted them to numerous animals living inside the home.

Police found numerous farm animals, including two goats, two pigs and four chickens, living in poor conditions. Officers also found four reptiles and one scorpion.

Animal Care & Control and the Humane Animal Rescue took possession of the farm animals and three dogs who were being kept outside despite cold temperatures.

“There’s a Rottie and two bull mixes. One of the bull mixes is a female and was very, very pregnant. Our vets did an evaluation and determined there might be some complications there,” said Humane Animal Rescue CEO Dan Rossi said.

All three dogs were doing well Wednesday, Rossi said. The female bull mix had an emergency cesarean section, resulting in nine healthy puppies.

No charges have been filed. Police said an investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call police or Humane Animal Rescue.

“From the investigation, we’re trying to determine if, legally, they’re allowed to have those animals, if they’re appropriately housed, and that information,” Rossi said.

