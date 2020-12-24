Man accused of killing coworker set to face a judge today

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

WATERTOWN, Connecticut (WFSB) — State police have captured a man accused in the murder of a UPS employee along Route 8 in Watertown.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Elijah David Bertrand, who is also a UPS employee.

State police gave an update Wednesday morning and said a motive is not known at this time. They did say that troopers did recover what is believed to be the murder weapon, however they did not disclose the type of weapon.

According to state police, the incident was initially reported as a crash in the area of exit 37 on Route 8 north around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash involved a UPS shipping truck.

Troopers told Channel 3 that there was a heavy police presence in the area through the overnight hours.

When troopers arrived at the scene, the driver of the truck was found to have been the victim of an assault.

Troopers immediately contacted emergency medical personnel, which responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Teamsters Joint Council 10 identified the victim as 28-year-old Nathan Daniel Burk, of Waterbury. He was a five-year “Teamster.”

Detectives from the Connecticut State Police – Western District Major Crimes Squad, or WDMCS, were requested to respond to the scene and assume this investigation.

Bertrand fled the scene of the assault and was on the run for hours.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, state police said he was found at a gas station on Main Street in Plymouth.

He was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder.

State Police set Bertrand’s bond at $2 million.

He is expected to face a judge Thursday morning in Waterbury Superior Court.

UPS released a statement about the driver’s death on Wednesday morning.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, and are cooperating with the investigation,” said Matthew O’Connor, media relations, UPS. “Any additional information will need to be provided by local authorities.”

In a Facebook post, the Teamsters Joint Council 10 said a vigil will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in memory of Burk at the Waterbury UPS facility in Watertown.

A fund has also been set up to pay for family support and funeral expenses. Donations can be sent to: Nathan Burk Fund, c/o Teamsters Joint Council 10, 544 Main Street, Charlestown, Massachusetts 02129.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.