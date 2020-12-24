MPD long-term missing: 17-year-old Alizaia Sell

Regional News

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating long-term missing person Alizaia A. Sell.

Seventeen-year-old Alizaia was last seen on April 5, 2020 in Milwaukee.

She is described as a Hispanic female with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5’6″ and 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Police say Alizaia is known to hang out in the area of N. 13th St. and W. Locust St.

