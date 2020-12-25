Memorial for those who died from COVID-19 happening on Christmas Eve

Regional News

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — The Fayetteville community is honoring those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in a drive-thru candlelight event on Christmas Eve.

Luminarias on Washington will be held on Washington Ave between 7th and 15th Street between 5 and 7 p.m. in Fayetteville, starting at 704 S Washington Avenue.

Sonia Gutierrez created Luminaries on Washington to put into perspective how many people have lost their lives in the community.

Organizers will layout a candle for each person that has died from the virus. They hope to put into perspective how many lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Washington County alone.

One woman brought her family to the vigil to honor her father, who died from the virus earlier this year.

“My dad would be singing right now, getting ready to sing at the churches, and dance for all the people who come to our house because that’s what we do in our culture. We know that he would want us to celebrate Christmas even though we are mourning,” Faith Laukon said.

As of Thursday, Dec. 24, 212 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

If you cannot make it out but would still like to participate, you can visit this website: soniagutierrez.art/works/luminarias-s-washington-ave

