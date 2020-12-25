Police: Suspect sold $7K worth of stolen coins to Beaverton shop after armed robbery in Tualatin

Regional News

TUALATIN, Oregon (KPTV ) — Tualatin police are asking for the public’s help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On Wednesday, at around 11:25 a.m., police said a man entered the Local Coin Company, located at 19354 Southwest Boones Ferry Road, and robbed the store a gunpoint.

Police said the suspect pointed what was described to be a long-barreled, possibly semi-automatic, silver handgun at the victim. He then demanded the victim remove a tray of coins from the glass display case.

The suspect then took five coins valued at $7,000 and fled the scene in a black early 2000s Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The pickup has bed cap that has a curved end and is missing the rear window.

According to police, the suspect went to Harry’s Coin shop, located at 9214 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, after the robbery and sold the coins for $5,497.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows more about the incident, is asked to contact Tualatin police.

