Woman found dead inside Eagle Rock home after firefighters extinguish blaze

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman in her 50s was found dead inside an Eagle Rock home early Monday morning after firefighters put out a fire that engulfed the structure.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. at the one-story home on North Vincent Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. As crews worked to extinguish the flames, firefighters rescued one woman from the home built in 1924.

The woman’s husband had escaped the home earlier, and the two were reunited, officials said.

Less than half an hour later, the fire was knocked down but the other woman was found dead inside the residence.

The surviving couple managed to escape any serious injury and were evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

